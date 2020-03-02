KBC Group NV Has $17.10 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.90% of Badger Meter worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $60.21 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

