KBC Group NV Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Dover worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

