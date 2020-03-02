KBC Group NV Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $200.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.