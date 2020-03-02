KBC Group NV Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 600,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624,544 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

