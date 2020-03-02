KBC Group NV Has $19.52 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,722 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Davita worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Davita by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $77.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.