KBC Group NV Has $19.86 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

