KBC Group NV Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.00% of SJW Group worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 453.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

