KBC Group NV Has $22.94 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.37% of Ingredion worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $5,516,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ingredion by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 299.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

