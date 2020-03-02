KBC Group NV Has $23.64 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,366,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 605,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,394,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

