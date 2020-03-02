KBC Group NV Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in General Mills by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

GIS stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

