KBC Group NV Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

