KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 234.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,725 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331,443 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.54% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.