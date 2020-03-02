KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,733 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $240.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $167.78 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

