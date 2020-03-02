KBC Group NV Sells 198,024 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,939,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,070,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 81,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

