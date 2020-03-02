KBC Group NV Sells 20,981 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

