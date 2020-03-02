KBC Group NV Sells 22,702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 43.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

