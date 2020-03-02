KBC Group NV Sells 26,452 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of E*TRADE Financial worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETFC. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

