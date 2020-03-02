KBC Group NV Sells 2,830 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

NFLX stock opened at $369.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

