KBC Group NV Sells 34,764 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,764 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $252.76 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $186.57 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

