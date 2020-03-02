KBC Group NV Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

MTD stock opened at $701.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $783.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.