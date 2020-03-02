Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

