Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Insider Stephen Rouvray Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) insider Stephen Rouvray purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

KPG stock traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$0.84 ($0.60). The company had a trading volume of 37,008 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.91. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of A$1.20 ($0.85).

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

