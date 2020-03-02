Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 227.60 ($2.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.53).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

