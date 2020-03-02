Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 1.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 678,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $20.82. 475,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

