Kenneth Booth Acquires 500 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $395.50 per share, for a total transaction of $197,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Kenneth Booth purchased 750 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $400.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,562.50.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $5.43 on Monday, hitting $397.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.36. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

