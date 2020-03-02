Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €53.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

ETR EVD traded down €2.00 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €45.84 ($53.30). 513,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.42 ($44.67) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

