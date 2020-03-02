Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.59 ($30.92). 6,541,131 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.95. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.