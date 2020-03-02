Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €105.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €1.88 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €84.20 ($97.91). 345,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.39. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

