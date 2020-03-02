Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) a €18.00 Price Target

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rhoen Klinikum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.47 ($22.64).

Shares of RHK stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €18.36 ($21.35). The company had a trading volume of 145,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52-week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52-week high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

