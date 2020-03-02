Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €204.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €204.00 ($237.21) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €149.64 ($174.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,612,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Volkswagen has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

