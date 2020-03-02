Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.23 ($30.50).

ETR:UN01 traded up €1.04 ($1.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €27.78 ($32.30). 709,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Uniper has a 52 week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

