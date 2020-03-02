Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

KDP opened at $27.88 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

