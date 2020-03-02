Kevin A. Hoover Buys 2,700 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXP stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $19.54. 22,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 242.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

