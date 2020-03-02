Kevin Rendino Buys 14,534 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 14,534 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $28,486.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino acquired 44,366 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,287 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,045.57.

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $$2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

