Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,842,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

