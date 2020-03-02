Key Financial Inc Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.05. 1,078,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,215. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

