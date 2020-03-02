Key Financial Inc Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NYSE:NEE traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.00. 277,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,029. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.57 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

