Key Financial Inc Invests $1.02 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

