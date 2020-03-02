Key Financial Inc Invests $1.10 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. 347,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,239,310. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

