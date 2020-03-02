Key Financial Inc Invests $1 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

