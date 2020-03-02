Key Financial Inc Invests $21.30 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,000. Walt Disney makes up 20.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.97. 191,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.