Key Financial Inc Invests $4.59 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Incyte comprises 4.3% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

INCY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.