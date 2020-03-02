Key Financial Inc Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 145,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.