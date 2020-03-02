Key Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,911,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$79.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

