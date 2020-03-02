Key Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. 347,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,995,126. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

