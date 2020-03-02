Key Financial Inc Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after buying an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,218,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.03. 20,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,262. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

