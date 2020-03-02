Key Financial Inc Takes $2.40 Million Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. S & T Bancorp comprises about 2.3% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.17% of S & T Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.