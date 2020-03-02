Key Financial Inc Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. 120,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

