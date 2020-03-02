KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ANSYS in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANSYS’s FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.55. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.21.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

