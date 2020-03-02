KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

NYSE CLR opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.